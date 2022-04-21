Construction is scheduled to begin on I-94 from Wheatland to Casselton

Fargo, N.D. – Concrete Pavement Repair is scheduled to begin April 25, on Interstate 94 from west of Wheatland to Casselton.

One lane will be closed for east and westbound directions of travel. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph throughout the work zone and 40 mph when work is being performed. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in late August.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

C O N T A C T:

Matt Walstad mjwalstad@nd.gov 701.239.8920