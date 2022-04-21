How healthcare providers are adapting in the Era of Telehealth ?

Emergen Research Logo

The increased use of technology and the emphasis on hybrid healthcare will have lasting impacts on our current healthcare system for patient care.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telehealth Industry, which has grown tremendously amid the pandemic, faces some uncertainty as more states end waivers allowing care across state lines. As many states’ emergency regulations permitting such care wind down and the patchwork system of state rules becomes patchier, millions of patients are losing expanded access to telehealth.

The Global Telehealth Market size reached USD 70.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors boosting revenue growth of the market. In addition, significant increase in government expenditure on healthcare information Technology (HCIT) sector and rising focus among key players toward bringing innovation into digital diagnostics is further driving market growth. Moreover, continuous advancements in medical diagnostic technologies are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth in the near future.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Telehealth Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

American Well (US)

AMC Health (US)

MDLive (US)

Doctor on Demand (US)

Medvivo Group Ltd (UK)

Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan)

Iron Bow Technologies (US)

Telespecialists Llc (US)

GlobalMed (US)

Others

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Telehealth Services industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Telehealth Market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Global Telehealth Services on the basis of type, component, deployment model, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Tele-Home

Tele-Hospital

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Remote Patient Monitoring

Store-and-forward

Live Video-Conferencing

Mobile Health

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Hardware

In-home messaging device

Video telemonitor

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Medical Peripheral Devices (Blood Pressure Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Weighing Scales, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, ECG Monitors, Other Devices)

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radiology

Cardiac Monitoring

Primary/Urgent Care

Neurophysiological Monitoring

Remote ICU

Mental Health

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Other End-uses

The report classifies the global Telehealth Market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global telehealth market?

2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telehealth market?

3. What are the key factors driving the global telehealth market?

4. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the component?

5. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the communication technology?

6. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the hosting type?

7. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the application?

8. What is the breakup of the global telehealth market based on the end-user?

9. What are the key regions in the global telehealth market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global telehealth market?

