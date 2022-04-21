DNREC Announces Aquatic Resources Education Center’s Second Annual Photography Contest

A photo titled “Winter Hike at Dusk Near the Marsh” by James Blackstock submitted for last year’s AREC Photo Contest.

Photographers and nature lovers are invited to submit photographs for the second annual Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) nature photography contest, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The contest is intended to increase public awareness and promote the natural wonders of the AREC and surrounding Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area. Children and adults are encouraged to visit the wildlife area and take and submit photographs of birds, nature to include aquatic life, other wildlife and scenic landscapes, and people enjoying the outdoors.

The photography contest is open from Friday, April 22 through Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Photographs entered in the contest must have been taken at the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area from Jan. 1, 2022 through Sept. 29, 2022. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: birds, nature and people enjoying the outdoors, and in three age groups for each category: under age 13, teens age 13 through 18 and adults aged 19 and older.

Judging will be based on how well the photographs represent the following criteria: things you can see and do at the Woodland Beach Wildlife Area, originality/creativity and universal appeal. The judging panel will include DNREC educators at the Aquatic Resources Education Center. Winners will be notified by email.

Managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the AREC and Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area are located along Delaware’s Bayshore Byway on Route 9 near Smyrna. The wildlife area connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of brackish tidal marshes and streams where visitors can observe a variety of wildlife, including a wide array of birds. Trails and blinds are available for viewing birds and other wildlife, and a raised boardwalk and observation tower offer vistas of the marsh and tidal streams.

Contest rules and more information, including entry submission, can be found at AREC photo contest. Information about the AREC is available at de.gov/arec.

