Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market to Record Growth At 15% CAGR Over the Forecast Period of 2022 And 2032

Companies Covered in Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market are TomTom International, Harman International, ORBCOMM Inc., Topcon Corporation, MiX Telematics, Navman Wireless, Omnitracs LLC, Wacker Neuson, Trackunit A/S and Zonar Systems Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ report, projects the global OHV telematics market to record growth at 15% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.



Growing demand from construction industry is accelerating OHV telematics sales across the globe. Demand for OHV telematics is rising extensively in emerging economies as are becoming more aware for the vehicle safety.

Increasing application within rental equipment companies, mining industry and for safety & security of vehicles will continue creating sales opportunities. As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the global OHV telematics market registered the Y-o-Y growth at 14.50% CAGR during 2020-2021.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1430

What are the Growth Prospective for Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market?

“Due to the increase in construction, agriculture and mining activities in the remote and inaccessible areas, there has been a growing demand for telematics trackers, geo tab devices, and geo tab dash cams. Another OHV telematics market trend shows rise in demand for mix telematics trackers and Bluetooth telematics.”

Steady recovery in automotive industry and recommencement of automotive production & manufacturing companies across the globe have improved the market growth.

Government increasing funding and initiatives towards the safety of vehicles have compelled the manufacturers to increase the adoption of telematics within the off highway vehicles.

Stringent regulations for the vehicle safety across the U.S., Germany, India, China and the U.K. is also expected to improve the adoption of OHV telematics over the coming years.

According to the FMI’s analysis, the global OHV telematics market reached a valuation of US$ 421 Mn in 2021.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ohv-telematics-market

Key Takeaways from FMI’s OHV Telematics Market Study

By end-use application type, construction segment will emerge as primary OHV telematics end-user, accounting for 64.4% market share.

market share. In terms of sales channel, original equipment manufacturers are the most preferred over the aftermarket service providers, exhibiting growth at over 11.4% CAGR

In terms of technology type, cellular technology will cement its dominance during the forecast period, expanding at 11% CAGR

The U.S. will emerge as the leading market across North America backed by the high demand within the construction industry

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for over 6% of global market share over the forecast period

of global market share over the forecast period Germany and the U.K. are anticipated to lead the Europe’s OHV telematics market, exhibiting the growth at 10.20% CAGR

CAGR Increasing application in precision farming will bolster the demand of off-highway vehicle telematics across India through 2021



“Growing consumer preference for advanced telematics technology in off-highway vehicles for usage in construction, mining and agriculture equipment has bolstered the adoption of telematics, generating lucrative prospects for market players,” says the FMI analyst.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-1430

Competitive Landscape

TomTom International,

Harman International,

ORBCOMM Inc.,

Topcon Corporation,

MiX Telematics,

Navman Wireless,

Omnitracs LLC,

Wacker Neuson,

Trackunit A/S and Zonar Systems Inc.

among others

Are some prominent players operating in the OHV telematics market.

As per the FMI’s analysis, the market is dominated with top 5 players operating in OHV telematics market, accounting for 25% of market share. Top 5 players include, TomTom International, Harman International, MiX Telematics, ORBCOMM Inc., and Omnitracs.

Key players are adopting strategies such as adoption of artificial intelligence along with new product launches to maintain their position in the industry.

Long-term agreements with OEMs and targeted mergers & collaboration will also be one of the key strategies adopted by market players.

For instance, in April 2021, HBS systems, leading provider of web-based equipment dealership management solutions and rental software announced the launch of an advanced telematics with Kubota, an automotive dealership in North America.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Global OHV Telematics Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Market Taxonomy

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Market Trends

4.4. Value Chain

5. Global OHV Telematics Market Forecast

5.1. Global OHV Telematics Market Volume Forecast (Units) & Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2031

5.2. Global OHV Telematics Market Value Forecast (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2031

5.3. OHV Telematics Market: Drivers and Restraints Impact Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1430

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Mine Rescue Vehicle Market size is projected to reach USD$ 8.1 Billion in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automatic Slack Adjusters Market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Aero Structure Equipment Market is estimated to create an absolute incremental opportunity of more than US$ 430 Mn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Suspension Control Arms Market to reach a valuation of US$ 63 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Aircraft Oxygen System Market to reach a valuation of US$ 7.9 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ohv-telematics-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs