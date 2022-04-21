Cold Storage Construction Market to Exhibit a Notable CAGR of 13.8% During Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Ongoing rise in sales through eCommerce channels due to pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cold storage construction market is expected to reach a market size of USD 18.59 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rising demand for processed and perishable food products. Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services. The increasing need for proper handling and storage of food products and minimize risks of cross-contamination has been boosting demand for additional ad larger cold storage facilities.

This comprehensive study provides various aspects of business such as important definition, end use and total revenue generated across various regions. Besides this, researchers behind this study put in vigilant and persistent effort to keep a proximate attention on top performers of cold storage construction industry. Import and export, demand and supply, gross margin, supply chain management and distribution channel are the other aspects examined during the research. The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide. This adds more clarity to the research. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Key Highlights of Report

The perishable food segment accounted for largest market share of 36.0% in 2019. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies has been resulting in increasing demand for perishable food products.

Production stores segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The increased need for protection of food products and raw materials against spoilage and contamination during various production processes has been driving demand for production stores.

The refrigerated containers segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the cold storage construction market in 2019. The refrigerated containers are increasingly adopted by the grocers as they are cost-effective and offer the best solution for cold storage warehouses of temperature-sensitive products.

In June 2020, Lineage Logistics, which is an innovative and well-established provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider, announced completion of acquisition of Emergent Cold. The acquisition is expected to help the company in providing more advanced and innovative logistics services globally.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Biopharmaceutical products

Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

Processed food

Chemicals

Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Bulk stores

Production stores

Ports

Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Refrigerated containers

Blast freezers and chillers

Cold rooms

Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Cold Storage Construction Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Cold Storage Construction industry

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.