Mobile Cobots Market Projected to Cross USD 2,770.8 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 25.9% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Mobile Cobots Market Growth Fuelled by Increasing Investment in Automation by Various Industries

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobile Cobots Market” information by Technology, by Components, by Services, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 2,770.8 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 25.9% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The mobile cobots market has become a continually growing space. Mobile cobots are being used in applications ranging from medical & surgery and logistics to machine tending and co-working. With the proliferation of Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 at dawn, the market is expected to amass a fortune.

Mobile cobots (collaborative robots) are autonomous mobile robots (AMR) presenting significant industrial applications. With their high flexibility, scalability, and easy integration & customization features, mobile cobots deliver excellent performance that reduces human operator interventions and boosts their productivity.

In industrial environments, mobile cobots demonstrate high efficiencies in tasks such as material handling that allow human workers to focus on other important areas. With reduced downtime of the system and fast & easy programming, mobile cobots offer better use of space, safe working environments, improved health & safety for workers, and improved productivity.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile Cobots Market Covered are:

ABB Limited

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Kawada Robotics

Kuka Ag

MrRK-Systeme Gmbh

Precise Automation

Techman Robot Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Agilex Robotics (Shenzhen) Ltd.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

PBA Group

Staubli International Ag

Waypoint Robotics

Robotnik

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10806

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

More intelligence and mobility is the new industry norm, and with improved abilities, mobile cobots are clearly going to make a huge impact on industrial operations. In addition to a huge degree of autonomy, future interactions of these industry-leading solutions will include advanced computer vision, increased edge computing capabilities enabling full voice command without the cloud, and wide-ranging mobility options with lighter, smaller, and more agile support.

Mobile cobots have brought a whole new era of automation, offering novel and innovative solutions that can make a production plant/facility run on auto-pilot mode. Mobile cobots have expanded the way end users can transform various industrial processes from welding, polishing, machine tending and more.

Especially in manufacturing setups, the financial benefits of mobile cobots are immense. Their efficient mobility allows manufacturers to redeploy robotics from one machine to another, which improves ROI by 50% or better. Also, in the integration of automation into multiple different lines, mobile cobots can replace three times more systems, which drastically brings down the overall cost of the system.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (165 Pages) on Mobile Cobots Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-cobots-market-10806

Besides, the manufacturing process gets greatly optimized, and manufacturing companies can see almost a 40% increase in throughput. Mobile cobots are designed specifically for worker collaboration, and safety features are an inherent part of this technology. Using multiple sensors, they can detect potential hazards or obstacles and stop or divert their path to avoid even the most sudden and unexpected potential collisions.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The mobile cobots market forecast is segmented into weight capacities, applications, end-users, and regions. The weight capacity segment comprises 1 to 3kg, 3 to 5kg, 5 to 10kg, and above 10kg. The application segment comprises automated pallet forks, conveyor brands/ belts, robotic arms, safety units, shelf units, and others.

The end-user segment of mobile cobots market comprises aerospace, retail & logistics, automotive, healthcare, construction, electronics & semiconductor, agriculture, food & beverage, and others. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10806

Regional Analysis

It is observed that APAC has been dominating the global mobile cobots market since 2018 and is estimated to maintain its market position, witnessing spectacular growth in the next few years as well. The existing infrastructure and major technology providers in the region provide the market with ample opportunities.

Of late, the region has emerged as a leading market for robotics, heading with the major countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia. Moreover, the availability of collaborative robots at competitive rates boosts the size of the regional market.

The region witnesses a high demand for industrial robots in the automotive, metals & mining, food & beverage, and healthcare sectors, which invariably increases the market value of mobile cobots. Also, countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are witnessing augmenting demand for mobile cobots.

Recently increased government support in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is anticipated to propel the demand for mobile cobots in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in December 2021, China revealed a five-year smart manufacturing plan, promising digitalization among large manufacturing setups by 2025.

This, as a result, has enhanced the market competitiveness and technology development in the global advanced manufacturing space. Furthermore, the Chinese government is favorable to manufacturing industrial robots with an increase in unit sales. Also, China has the maximum number of start-ups working in AI, which indirectly supports the growth of the mobile cobots market.

On the other hand, India is rapidly becoming a significant industrial hub, creating a vast demand for large-scale warehouses and storage, which is contributing to the mobile cobots market expansion. Also, China, Japan, and India are facing issues such as rising labor wages and workforce shortages, causing many companies to turn to mobile cobots.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10806

Competitive Landscape

The mobile cobots market would witness significant strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Leading industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. The mobile cobots market is increasingly witnessing launches of new products and related technologies.

Related Reports:

Mobile BI Market, By Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Business Function (IT, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, HR), By End-users (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government), By Organization Size (SME, Large) - Forecast 2030

Mobile Value-Added Services Market Research Report: Information By Type (Short Message Service (SMS), Voice, Data and Value-Added Services (VAS)), By Product (Mobile Games, Mobile Music, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email and IM and others ), By Store (Google Play, App Store (iOS) and others), By Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare Government and others) - Forecast till 2030

Mobile Mapping Market Research Report: Information by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Solution (Location-Based, Indoor Mapping, Asset Management and 3D Mapping), Application (Land Surveys and Aerial Surveys), End-User (Real Estate & Construction and IT & Telecom) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Fixed-Mobile Convergence Market: Information by Convergence Type (Network Convergence, Device Convergence, and Application Convergence), Mode (Dual Mode and Single Mode), Component [Service (Voice, Videotelephony, Social Networking, Broadband Internet, Broadband TV, and Others) and Infrastructure (Network, Office CPE, Consumer CPE, Others)], End-User (Home Users, Enterprises: IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com