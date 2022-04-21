With 6.2% CAGR, Bone Void Fillers Market Size worth USD 4.98 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bone void fillers market size is projected to reach USD 4.98 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period; Market Growth Will be Driven by Increase in Bone Diseases and Other Related Incidents.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bone void fillers market size is predicted to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the projected period. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, "Bone Void Fillers Market, 2022-2029". The market stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2021 and USD 3.27 billion in 2022.

Industry Developments-

January 2022: BONESUPPORT AB announced a distribution agreement with OrthoPediatrics Corp. to distribute CERAMENT BONE VOID FILLER (BVF) to pediatric hospitals within the U.S.





Bone Void Fillers Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 4.98 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.88 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered By Type, By Form, By Geography Growth Drivers The rising prevalence of bone-related diseases such as bone tumors and osteomyelitis is propelling the market forward. COVID-19 Negatively Impacted the Market Revenue Due to Canceled and Delayed Elective Surgeries Increasing Focus toward the Launch of Antibiotic Eluting Bone Void Fillers to Drive Market Growth





Drivers & Restraints-

Market Growth Will be Driven by Increase in Bone Diseases and Other Related Incidents

The rising prevalence of bone-related diseases such as bone tumors and osteomyelitis is propelling the market forward. In addition, other types of bone lesions, trauma, and bone fractures necessitate the use of bone void fillers. Based on data provided by the American Cancer Society Inc. American Cancer Society is predicting 3,910 primary bone cancer diagnoses in 2022, which is expected to fuel the market for bone void fillers over the forecast period. However, the growing clinical limitations and under penetration of bone void filling material led to a reduction in their adoption this factor may limit the bone void fillers market growth.





Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Bone Void Fillers Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Bone Void Fillers Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Bone Void Fillers Market based on material, form, procedure, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Bone Void Fillers Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bone Void Fillers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bone Void Fillers Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bone Void Fillers Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Bone Void Fillers Market.













COVID-19 Impact-

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Report Coverage-

The report focuses on key elements such as market product launches. It also includes an overview of bone void filler guidelines, indication, and site of placement of bone void filling material, and key industry developments like partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Regional Insights-

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

North America dominated the bone void fillers market share in 2021, with a revenue of USD 1.35 billion, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of synthetic void fillers involving various material types, such as tricalcium phosphate and calcium sulfate, and the increased launch of advanced products by market players, are expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the presence of strong and emerging market players such as Biocomposites and BONESUPPORT AB.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The region's highest CAGR is attributed to an increase in arthroplasty and trauma surgeries as well as the growing geriatric population.





Bone Void Fillers Market List of Key Players:

BONESUPPORT AB (Sweden)

Biocomposites (U.K.)

Collagen Matrix, Inc (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.)

DePuy Synthes (U.S.)

Graftys (France)





Table Of Content :

Bone Void Fillers Market Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Bone Tumor New Product Launches, Key Players Overview of Guidelines for Bone Void Fillers Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.) Bone Void Fillers: Indication and Site of Placement COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Global Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Demineralized Bone Matrix Collagen Matrix Calcium Sulphate Tri-calcium Phosphate Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Gel Granules Paste Putty Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!





Press Release: