Cloud Object Storage Market Emerging Growth, Share, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threat are some key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cloud Object Storage Market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threats are driving market revenue growth.

Rapid rise in adoption technologies such as deep learning, Internet of Things, data analytics, cloud computing are driving demand for cloud object storage solutions across various verticals worldwide. Social media platforms are expected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period. The media industry faces challenges related to storing, managing, accessing, and facilitating collaboration for vast volumes of data. Interactive television, multiscreen formats, virtual reality, 4K, and 8K video requires large storage capacity, which traditional storage fails to provide.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020, Dell launched its first all-flash object storage appliance EXF900 array for AI and cloud native use. The EXF900 uses NVMe SSDs and a PowerEdge Server to deliver highest performance. The API- driven cloud-native architectures- when combined with high performance all- flash media can support the most data hungry workloads.

In July 2020, Hitachi Vantara collaborated with WekaIO to increase object storage performance and flexibility. The objective of this OEM relationship is to build a joint relationship to deliver unstructured data to clients and help them to manage the unstructured data and make it easier for them to leverage that data for decision making and business analytics.

North America held largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady growth can be attributed to presence of major market players in the region, huge investments in R&D by the technocrats, and enhanced infrastructure. Increasing data volumes from various vertical, and technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things are boosting cloud object storage market revenue growth.

The report covers the following companies-

Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data System, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datadirect Networks, and Dell EMC.

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud object storage market based on deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue ,USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Social Media Platforms

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Regional Outlook of Cloud Object Storage Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

