Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2028

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are key factors driving revenue growth of the global market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiofrequency-Based Devices size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.

A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.

The Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2020, Stratus Medical announced completion of a private placement to acquire the assets of NimbusRF from Biomerics and provide growth capital funding to support the continued global expansion of the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode for chronic pain, and the investment was led by Med Venture Holdings.

By product type, needles segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. RF Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure making use of conventional micro-needling technique effectively with radio frequency energy for skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency pulse transmitted through fractional method deep into the dermis layer of skin improves skin tightening and decreases acne scars by triggering elastin and collagen synthesis.

Among the application segments, cardiology segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Radiofrequency ablation is a technique deployed to treat issues associated with irregular heartbeat. Heat generated from radiofrequency electrodes at the catheter end destroys tissues causing problem and thus prevent abnormal heartbeats.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing investment in research and development of advanced radiofrequency-devices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of major players in countries in the region is fueling North America market revenue growth.

A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies-

AngioDynamics Inc., ArtiCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BVM Medical Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Cutera Inc.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global radiofrequency-based devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Radiofrequency Generators

Applicators

Electrodes

Cannulas

Probes

Needles

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aesthetics

Pain Management

Oncology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The study segments the Radiofrequency-Based Devices industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

