With 15.3% CAGR, Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size Worth USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030

Increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and rising investment by prominent market players are driving next generation integrated circuit market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Generation Integrated Circuit size is expected to reach USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for next generation integrated circuits in smartphones and other smart devices, and significant investments in advanced driver assistance systems by major market participants are driving market revenue growth.

The next generation integrated circuit is a type of integrated circuit made of advanced materials and components, to improve energy efficiency, convenience, security features, and functionalities. Very-large scale integration, for example, reduces the size of circuits, increases cost-effectiveness of devices, and improves performance in terms of circuit operating speed. These benefits increase the reliability of next-generation integrated circuits and make them an ideal component for a variety of electronic appliances.

The Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2022, Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, announced the establishment of a new electric vehicle design center as part of its continued expansion into higher power GaN market. Compared to legacy silicon solutions, GaN-based onboard chargers are expected to charge three times faster and save up to 70% of energy.

Mixed-signal integrated circuit segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Majority of industries acknowledge the benefits of using mixed-signal integrated circuits, which help in improving reliability, lowering initial costs, and reducing power usage. This has resulted in high preference for mixed-signal integrated circuits among end-use industries, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Surface mount packaging segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to greater preference for surface mount packaging and advantages provided by it, such as reduced component size, increased component density, and improved mechanical performance under shock and vibration conditions. Furthermore, lower initial cost, as well as simple and quick automated assembly, make it a popular choice among end users.

Healthcare segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2020, as demand for next-generation integrated circuits is increasing in this sector, as they help improve performance of implanted medical devices, such as sensing, simulation, and therapy delivery, by assisting with memory storage, communication, and power management.

The study churns out some real-time data and offers enough information on the estimated market size, growth, and share to the stakeholders, field marketing personnel and product owners planning to multiply profitability and reduce costs. Importantly, the market intelligence research dives deep into customer preferences, spending capacity and production volume with the aim to ensure unmatched customer delight. A thorough assessment of trends from the yesteryears and future discussed in the report can help business owners identify tweaks that might be needed to the existing business strategy.

The report covers the following companies-

Allied Electronics & Automation, DERF Electronics Corp., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc., Macronix International Co., Ltd., and TDK-Micronas GmbH.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Next Generation Integrated Circuit market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation integrated circuit market on the basis of product type, technique, number of components, package, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Digital Integrated Circuit

Analog Integrated Circuit

Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuit

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Thin and Thick Film Integrated Circuit

Monolithic Integrated Circuit

Hybrid or multichip Integrated Circuit

Number of Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Small-scale Integration

Medium-scale Integration

Large-scale Integration

Very Large-scale Integration

Ultra Large-scale Integration

Package Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Through-Hole Mount Packages

Surface Mount Packaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

The study segments the Next Generation Integrated Circuit industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

