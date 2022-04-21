Non fungible Token (NFT) Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the NFT industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 50.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid traction of metaverse and rising demand for decentralized marketplaces are some key factors driving global non-fungible token market revenue growth. Rising use of NFT for domain name ownership is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Owners of blockchain domains can use private keys to manage respective domains. The standard Domain Name Service (DNS) is controlled by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and there is very minimal supervision of such domains. Censorship and security issues are raised as a result of this. Blockchain domain names are permanently recorded in a public registry and it can be erased or changed by a third party, which helps to mitigate such concerns. Blockchain domain NFTs allow for quick trading and customizable domain names. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains, which are decentralized solutions to the conventional DNS, allows crypto-addresses similar to an Instagram or Twitter handle, yet every name has to be distinct. While Instagram and Twitter users cannot sell their usernames, ENS and Unstoppable Domains enable users to purchase and sell crypto-addresses.

Key Highlights from the Report

Physical assets segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Physical asset tokenization is not as advanced as digital asset tokenization. However, there are increasing initiatives exploring the tokenization of real estate, one-of-a-kind fashion commodities, and others.

Gaming segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the gaming industry coupled with rising usage of NFT to earn money while gaming.

North America market is expected to register a considerably robust revenue CAGR than other regional markets owing to high presence of major market players such as Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., and Funko Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Non fungible Token market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Non fungible Token market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

In October 2021, PLBY Group, Inc. signed a definitive deal to acquire social platform Dream for USD 30.0 Billion in cash and PLBY Group stock. PLBY Group will employ Dream's technology platform to create CENTERFOLD, which is a newly regulated and creator-led platform. CENTERFOLD is envisioned as a platform that would provide producers with multiple formats of content creation and direct audience engagement, as well as accessibility to Playboy's vast library of content.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

YellowHeart, Cloudflare, Inc., PLBY Group, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Funko Inc., OpenSea (Ozone Networks, Inc.), Takung Art Co., Ltd., Dapper Labs, Inc., Nifty Gateway (Gemini Trust Company, LLC), and MakersPlace (Onchain Labs, Inc.)

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Non fungible Token market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Non fungible Token market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-fungible token market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Physical Asset

Digital Asset

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Collectibles

Video Clip

Audio Clip

Gamification

Others

Art

Pixel Art

Fractal/Algorithmic Art

Computer Generated Painting

2D/3D Painting

2D/3D Computer Graphics

GIFs

Others

Gaming

Trading Card Game (TCG)

Video Game

Strategy Role Playing Game (RPG)

Others

Utilities

Tickets

Domain Names

Assets Ownership

Metaverse

Sport

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Personal

Commercial

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Non fungible Token market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Non fungible Token industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Non fungible Token market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Non fungible Token industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

