Education Apps Market Report 2022, Scope, Trends, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Outlook 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Education apps refer to software that integrates learning management systems used in the educational environment. They offer video-based and interactive content, testing knowledge, gamification, live tutorials and sessions, and personalized experience. They also enhance efficiency, place flexibility, time-saving, productivity, sustainability, convenience, and availability by providing quality interaction to students as well as teachers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-apps-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, schools have been shut across the world, thereby leading to the rise of e-learning through remote and digital platforms. This, in turn, has increased the need for educational apps to facilitate students with interactive online lectures and study material. Moreover, the growing reliance on smartphones and the rising penetration of high-speed internet are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), adaptive learning, and cloud computing solutions to track records remotely are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, education apps are gaining traction in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to provide training sessions and prepare for jobs.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2PHTkdY

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Age of Learning, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

BrainPOP LLC

BYJU’S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd (NSE: EDUCOMP)

Edx Inc.

Khan Academy Inc.

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lumos Labs, Inc.

MyScript

Rosetta Stone Inc.

WizIQ, Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Web Based

Mobile Based

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

Breakup by End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Business Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Data Converter Market Report

Data Center Fabric Market Report

Edge Computing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2FAlySA

Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report: https://bit.ly/2ZXvGMi

Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/33e1T38

Virtual Production Market Report: https://bit.ly/3uyPq6n

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.