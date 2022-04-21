Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Status and Trends With Geographical Segmentation By types With Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth –CAGR of 11.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Increasing geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension and age-related diseases are some key factors driving growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries. Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient’s or users arm.

Hospitals and clinic segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to robust revenue during forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the medical sector.

Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market : Notable Developments

The following is one of the significant developments pertaining to the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

The reliability and accuracy of professional blood pressure monitoring systems in healthcare settings is vital and need for more accurate measuring devices has prompted leading medical device manufacturers to focus on innovation and development of more advanced and accurate devices and systems. Miniaturization of medical devices has also opened up vast and high potential opportunities for players operating in the market, and this is expected to further support growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market to a significant extent going ahead.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

