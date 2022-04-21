Hernia Repair Market 2022, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hernia Repair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hernia repair market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

A hernia is a medical condition that occurs when an organ or fatty tissue passes through a weak area in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue, known as fascia. It can infect multiple areas of an organism, such as the groin, navel, and incision site of surgery. It is usually treated through hernia repair, also known as herniorrhaphy, which is a surgical procedure to fix a hernia.

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population, which is generally at a high risk of developing a hernia and other gastrointestinal disorders, is one of the major factors positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the innovation of biological allograft mesh with enhanced efficiencies to provide a faster recovery rate and minimal post-surgery pain is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robotics in surgical procedures and minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to key players and propel the market growth.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, surgery type, hernia type, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hernia Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

Others

Hernia Fixation Devices

Sutures

Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices

Glue Applicators

Endoscopy Equipment

Others

Breakup by Surgery Type:

Open Tension Repair Surgery

Tension-Free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Breakup by Hernia Type:

Inguinal Hernia

Ventral Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Hiatal Hernia

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

