Hernia Repair Market 2022, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hernia Repair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hernia repair market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A hernia is a medical condition that occurs when an organ or fatty tissue passes through a weak area in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue, known as fascia. It can infect multiple areas of an organism, such as the groin, navel, and incision site of surgery. It is usually treated through hernia repair, also known as herniorrhaphy, which is a surgical procedure to fix a hernia.

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population, which is generally at a high risk of developing a hernia and other gastrointestinal disorders, is one of the major factors positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the innovation of biological allograft mesh with enhanced efficiencies to provide a faster recovery rate and minimal post-surgery pain is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robotics in surgical procedures and minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to key players and propel the market growth.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, surgery type, hernia type, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hernia Mesh
Synthetic Mesh
Biological Material Mesh
Others
Hernia Fixation Devices
Sutures
Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices
Glue Applicators
Endoscopy Equipment
Others

Breakup by Surgery Type:

Open Tension Repair Surgery
Tension-Free Repair Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgery

Breakup by Hernia Type:

Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Femoral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Others

Breakup by End-User:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

