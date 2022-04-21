Electric Bus Market Size to Hit 544 Thousand Units by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 16.0%

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electric Bus market size is projected to grow from 192 thousand units in 2021 to 544 thousand units in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period; Volvo Buses Introduces Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated at Busworld with a Capacity to Carry 150 Passengers.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Bus market size is projected to surpass around 544 Thousand Units by the end of 2028 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028. The Electric Bus market size was 170 thousand units in 2020. The global electric bus market is set to gain impetus from the surging fuel costs and higher usage of unrefined petroleum. These have further propelled the adoption of electricity to develop environmentally friendly buses. In April 2021, for instance, the Cherokee Nation introduced its first eco-friendly electric buses for transporting tribal citizens and employees to tribal health centers and workplaces. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Electric Bus Market, 2021-2028.

Declining Usage of Public Transportation to Obstruct Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The automotive industry was severely impacted owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Manufacturing and transportation activities were stopped temporarily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This has resulted in the declining demand for electric buses as government agencies implemented travel bans. Also, people are getting scared to make use of public transportation amid the pandemic.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.0% 2028 Value Projection 544 thousand units Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 192 thousand units Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Growth Drivers Quick Charging Capability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to Favor Growth Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Development of Public Transportation Zones





Drivers & Restraints-

Quick Charging Capability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to Favor Growth

The rising usage of hydrogen fuel cell buses across the globe is expected to drive the electric bus market growth in the near future. These buses feature a combination of the powertrain with controlled technology, batteries, and a fuel cell system. Unlike conventional buses, these have a longer lifespan. They can also be refueled very quickly and can run on flexible routes. In February 2021, for instance, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited declared its plan to begin a premium hydrogen fuel bus service in India. It will be used only for intercity commuting between Delhi and Jaipur. At present, researchers are conducting extensive studies to test the feasibility of fuel cell buses.

However, electric buses are expensive and hence, governments, transit agencies, large fleet operators, and administrative departments of certain countries may not be able to deploy these. It may hamper growth.





Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent industry. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the size of the electric bus industry.

Segments-

Global Electric Bus Market is segmented by Propulsion Type, Range, Battery Capacity, and Region.

Propulsion Type is further segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. Amongst these, the plug-in hybrid bus segment generated 8.0% in terms of the electric bus market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of these buses as they have regenerative braking systems and can be charged by plugging in an external power supply.

By Range the its divided into Less than 200 Miles and More than 200 Miles.

By Battery Capacity its categorized into Up to 400 kWh and Above 400 kWh

By Geography the market is divide by North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia- Pacific), and Rest of the World.





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Development of Public Transportation Zones

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific earned 167 thousand units in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the major contributions of China. The country’s government is constantly taking initiatives to build public transportation zones for ebus. In Europe, the market is set to grow exponentially on account of the stringent emission norms implemented by regulatory authorities. It is set to be the second-largest region in this market. Lastly, North America would show healthy growth because of the strict emission standards put forward by the U.S.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Buses to Fulfill Demand of People

The market contains various prominent e-bus manufacturers that are currently striving to maintain their leading positions. Most of them are focusing on launching novel buses to cater to the high demand from people. A few others are joining hands with government bodies to introduce their buses. Below is a notable industry development:

• October 2019: Volvo Buses unveiled its latest electric bus named Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated that can transport up to 150 passengers. It consumes 80% lower energy, unlike diesel buses. It was showcased at Busworld. The company also aims to provide driver training, battery maintenance, repairs, and servicing in its new package.





List of the Key Companies Profiled:

BYD Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

Proterra, Inc. (Burlingame, California, United States)

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

New Flyer Industries (Winnipeg, Canada)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Scania AB (Södertälje, Sweden)

Iveco (Turin, Italy)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Value Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary



Continued…





