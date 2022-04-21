Flavored Water Market to Register 10.5% CAGR by 2032 | FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flavored water market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 10.5%, surpassing US$ 38.6 Bn by 2032.
Demand in the flavored water market is projected to increase as consumption of refreshment drinks with sugar-free and fewer calories products is surging. The functionality and amplified aroma choices in the sparkling fruit water are propelling the consumption among health-conscious customers.
Alongside minerals and vitamins, enormous range of flavors with limited editions and flavors to enhance customers' energy levels is aiding the growth in the flavored water market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•The flavored water market is projected to multiply at CAGRs of 10.5% over forecast period.
•North America will account for more than 30% in the global market due to a high demand for various flavored drinks
•Asia pacific is anticipated to have highest growth rate in the global flavored water market over the forecast period.
•In terms of product, the sparkling segment will account for significant share in the global flavored water market.
•Based on nature, the organic segment will witness fastest growth over the assessment period.
“Key companies offering flavored water are introducing tropical flavored drinks due to the growing drift of preparing restaurant-style beverages at household. Also, customers are opting for cocktails /mocktails preparation at home using flavored water which will boost demand for flavored water”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers of flavored water are primarily focusing on research & development to improve the assortment, superiority and novelty of their products.
Boxed Water Is Better, the prominent sustainable substitute for aluminum cans as well as plastic bottles stated to unveil of its much waited flavor line with varieties naturally and delicately flavored of Grapefruit, Blackberry, Lemon and Cucumber.
In 2021, Danone announced the initial sparkling and flavoured line from its Evian bottled water brand in the US. This flavored water is free from calories, sugar and sweeteners is offered in variety of flavours which are Lime, Cucumber, Raspberry, Ginger and Grapefruit
Explore More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Flavored water market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on product type (Organic Conventional), flavor (Original, Orange, Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon, Pineapple, Cherry, Grape, Peach, Fruit Punch, Berry, Apple, Raspberry, Blueberry, Watermelon, Cola, Coconut, Citrus, Unflavored), application (Beverage Industry, Brewery industry, Health and Wellness industry), sales channel (B2B and B2C), packaging (Bottle, Can, Box, Cup, Pouch) across seven major regions of the world.
