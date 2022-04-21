Healthcare Distribution Market Is Booming Worldwide by Trends, Size, Growth, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Distribution Market Size – USD 808.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Distribution Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2021-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Healthcare Distribution Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Healthcare Distribution Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing global population, and rising demand for specialty drugs are key factors driving global healthcare distribution market growth

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.

Key players in the market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., CuraScript SD, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Attain Med, Inc., and Dakota Drug.

Global Healthcare Distribution Market : Notable Developments

The following is one of the significant developments pertaining to the global Healthcare Distribution Market

In October 2019, McKesson Corporation and Aetion announced a strategic collaboration, which is focused on advancing the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in cancer research in order to provide benefit to regulators, patients, payers, and the biopharma industry. The collaboration is expected to provide best-in-class solutions in multiple tumor types, including lung, breast, and melanoma cancers. The joint solutions consist of the Aetion Evidence Platform with data from McKesson’s iKnowMed oncology Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to power regulatory-grade outcomes research.

Key Highlights From The Report :

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Favorable investments on research and development activities for the development of pharmaceutical products is supporting growing demand and driving growth of the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment.

Retail pharmacies segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of health and wellness services in retail pharmacies and timely delivery of mail order pharmacies is driving rising consumer preference towards retail pharmacies.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global healthcare distribution market in 2020. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases among the growing geriatric population is driving demand for distribution services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Healthcare Distribution Market business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare distribution market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Blood and Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Brand Name or Innovator Drugs

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Healthcare Distribution Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

