Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Size Projected To Reach USD 69.52 Billion at a CAGR of 13.9%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Connected Automotive Infotainment System Size – USD 24.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – Rise in cloud based applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy connectivity to personal devices, such as mobiles, laptops, etc. is the primary factor in influencing market growth.

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia’s Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

Connected automotive infotainment systems typically include audio-video features and two-way communications tools, which include standard radio and CD players, and allow phone connections, vehicle voice commands and other types of interactive audio or video. The systems even include rear-seat DVD features that enable passengers to watch any visual media.

The network connectivity issues may hinder the growth of the market. Infotainment systems require high-performance, high data rates and time-synchronous data streams on multiple devices. Thus, the systems are required to be designed for optimal signal integrity at high frequencies.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1231

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of platforms into software and hardware. Softwares include Android, GENIVI Linux, AGL and QNX. Hardware include Intel – Apollo Lake, Qualcomm – 602A, 820A, Renesas – R-Car H2/H3, TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X, Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8 and NVIDIA – Jetson.

• The software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the growth of QNX.

• The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars dominated the segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 12.8%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand of luxury cars, such as SUV, Sedans, or MUVs.

• The market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into SDL, CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror, Link, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE.

• The market is segmented on the basis of application into multimedia streaming: audio, internet radio, and video, connected navigation and location-based content, social media and networking and in-car Wi-Fi networks.

• Multimedia streaming dominated the market in 2020, and will grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, since most modern car designs has access to internet TV and mobile TV, CD players, USBs or Bluetooth for audio, internet radio, and video streaming.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, particularly The U.S., dominates the market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.9%, due to the rapid adoption of luxury cars.

• Key participants include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/connected-automotive-infotainment-system-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global connected automotive infotainment system Market on the basis of platforms, vehicle type, application, connectivity, and region:

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

o Android

o GENIVI Linux

o AGL

o QNX

Hardware

o Intel – Apollo Lake

o Qualcomm – 602A, 820A

o Renesas – R-Car H2/H3

o TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X

o Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8

o NVIDIA - Jetson

Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• SDL

• CarPlay

• Android Auto

• MirrorLink

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video

• Connected Navigation and Location-based Content

• Social Media and Networking

• In-car Wi-Fi Networks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market?

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1231

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Read similar reports by Reports and Data:

• Blockchain Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blockchain-market

• Cyber Security Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-cyber-security-market