Paper Cups Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2022-2027: IMARC Group

Paper Cups Market Report

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global paper cups market to reach 280.8 Billion Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.27% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Paper Cups Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a volume of 260.2 Billion Units in 2021. Paper cups are disposable cups that are coated with polyethylene, which helps in increasing the durability and performance of the cup by preventing the condensed moisture from soaking and retaining the flavor. As a result, paper cups are extensively used for consuming food and beverages, such as coffee, tea, soups, and soft drinks.

The busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, especially of the steadily increasing working populace, have compelled the consumers to utilize paper cups as they save time and effort by eliminating the need for cleaning. This represents one of the prime factors driving the paper cup market growth. In addition to this, the trend of takeaway services and increasing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene are other contributing factors boosting the market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing environmental consciousness, which has encouraged several organizations to promote the use of paper cups as they are eco-friendly, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global paper cups market to reach 280.8 Billion Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.27% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Benders Paper Cups

Huhtamaki

International Paper

Dart Container

Go-Pak

Market Segmentation:

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Cup Type:

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

Breakup by Wall Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

Breakup by Application:

Tea and Coffee

Chilled Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by End User:

Coffee and Tea Shops

QSR and Other Fast Food Shops

Offices and Educational Institutions

Residential Use

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

