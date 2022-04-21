Plant-based Beverages Market to value over USD 87.18 Billion by 2030 - MDC Research

Plant-based Beverages Market by Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Cashew, Flax, Rice, and Oats), Type (Milk, Smoothies, and Shakes), Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based beverages market is driven by factors such as the shifting preference of masses toward dairy-free products and inclination toward the vegan diet trend. High number of people suffering from lactose intolerance and growing awareness regarding health concerns are other critical factors that are expected to drive its demand in the coming years. However, availability of alternatives such as organic milk produced by cows grazing on pastures and affordability-related constraints in developing countries are some of the major factors that might hamper market growth to certain extent.

Plant-based Beverages Market is estimated to be over USD 87.18 Billion by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% from 2022 to 2030.

Plant-based Beverages Market by Regions



The global plant-based beverages market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to witness tremendous growth in the almond milk segment. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to reap revenue from almond milk owing to the increasing disposable income of people in the region. Moreover, consumers in these regions are shifting toward natural & healthy food options, which is expected to further boost the sale of plant-based beverages.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments)

Vendor Assessment

Technology Assessment

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Plant-based Beverages Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Plant-based Beverages Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Plant-based Beverages Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Plant-based Beverages Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Plant-based Beverages Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Plant-based Beverages Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Plant-based Beverages Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Plant-based Beverages Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Plant-based Beverages Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Plant-based Beverages Market?

Who are the prominent players in Plant-based Beverages Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

