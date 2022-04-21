Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,915 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister to meet with Baltic counterparts in Riga

LITHUANIA, April 21 - On Friday, 22 April, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė is meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Riga. The meeting is to take place in the format of the Baltic Council of Ministers (Council of Prime Ministers).

The Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia intend to discuss joint efforts towards greater security in the Baltic region amid Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the forthcoming NATO Summit in Madrid, weaning off Russia’s energy supplies, tightening sanctions on Russia, and Baltic support for Ukraine.

The Prime Ministers’ meeting will be followed by a press conference at 12.30 p.m.

You just read:

Prime Minister to meet with Baltic counterparts in Riga

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.