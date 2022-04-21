Prime Minister to meet with Baltic counterparts in Riga

LITHUANIA, April 21 - On Friday, 22 April, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė is meeting with Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Riga. The meeting is to take place in the format of the Baltic Council of Ministers (Council of Prime Ministers).

The Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia intend to discuss joint efforts towards greater security in the Baltic region amid Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the forthcoming NATO Summit in Madrid, weaning off Russia’s energy supplies, tightening sanctions on Russia, and Baltic support for Ukraine.

The Prime Ministers’ meeting will be followed by a press conference at 12.30 p.m.