Creating Wavefronts in the World of R&B – Rising Talent Natalie Nichole Unveils Breathtaking New Single

Natalie Nichole

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie Nichole is an up and coming singer and songwriter, who also happens to be a best-selling author, an actress, and an all around entertainer, who was born and raised in San Antonio, and has been performing and entertaining ever since. Her latest single is titled 'Ofc', and it was released worldwide on April 12th, 2022. The single was written, arranged, and performed by Natalie herself, whereas BravoFakeDecent was in charge of the production. Natalie Nichole is extremely aware of how people are usually closed off, which results in them hiding their emotional states. Through her lyricism, Natalie tries to access and extract these emotions from the deepest recesses of the mind of her fans. Her music is relatable and diverse, covering a wide variety of shared experiences, allowing her to make people feel loved and cared for. Please visit http://www.natalienichole.com/ for all Natalie Nichole updates, music releases, NFTs, social media links & all other creative content. Don't hesitate to contact Natalie Nichole Enterprise via email NatalieNicholeMgmt@gmail.com for any inquires regarding, interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations. Natalie Nichole was raised in San Antonio. Natalie has been performing ever since she can remember. At a very young age, she was involved with dancing groups, talent shows, TV Shows, Commercials, and youth organizations such as NYA and HYPE. With NYA (Network for Young Artists), she gained experience throughout San Antonio, TX performing at local rodeos and festivals. Natalie then moved to California for two years after High School and rubbed elbows in the studio with the likes of Smitty Soul (Credits: Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj etc.), Ron Aniello (Credits: EMPIRE, Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain.), Pusha Rod (Credits: YG, Dreezy.), Rita Wilson and gained even more experience in songwriting in sessions for artists like Disney Star CoCo Jones. Natalie became homeless for 11 months while living in California but that didn't stop her from continuing to work, becoming an extra for more money & pursuing her dreams. During this same time Natalie auditioned for Nick Cannon's #SignMeToNCredible Challenge via Instagram & WON! Natalie has been apart of Nick Cannon's Projects Titled "Calling All Models (The Prequel)", "Waiting for your call" & The "Fuck Him Trilogy" that released early 2018, and also released a single titled "Simple" with NCredible Ent in 2019. Natalie created her own Independent label "Indience Music Group" shortly after working with Nick Cannon when she realized she could cause her own buzz, revenue and own 100% of herself. Through her label she's released iTunes chart topping singles like "Slide" & "Go Off" along with so many other high streaming records.

