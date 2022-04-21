Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends Scope and Upcoming Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends – Technological advancements in agriculture equipment

The Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Powered Agriculture Equipment industry. The report covers the Powered Agriculture Equipment Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2028. The Powered Agriculture Equipment market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The powered agriculture equipment market is expected to reach a market size of USD 136.55 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for enhancing agriculture productivity and increase stocks of food grains. Increasing agriculture exports and rising need for judicious use of natural resources are among other key factors driving increasing deployment of powered agriculture equipment. Rising need for mechanizing farm operations in the agriculture sector in various developing countries is also contributing significantly to market growth, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A.

Segmental Analysis

The global Powered Agriculture Equipment market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Powered Agriculture Equipment sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2021, AGCO Corporation, which is a global leader, manufacturer, and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announced that it had joined the NEVONEX partner network, which is powered by Bosch, as part of the continued strategy of AGCO. The partnership with Bosch is expected to help AGCO make data management easier for farmers.

Tractors segment accounted for largest market share of 49.4% in 2020. Incentives and subsidies provided by the government to encourage farm mechanization have been driving the adoption of tractors in the agricultural sector during the forecast period.

The agricultural unmanned aerial vehicles or agricultural drones segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rising need for monitoring overall crop health and managing livestock and monitoring for health issues are contributing to the growing sales of agricultural drones in the agriculture sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market on the basis of type, next generation equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Combine Harvesters

Tractors

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Sprayer

Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Harvesting & Picking Robots

Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones

Driverless Tractors

Electric Tractors

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Powered Agriculture market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

