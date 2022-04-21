Impact Modifiers Market size is projected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The new report titled ‘Global Impact Modifiers Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Impact Modifiers market outlook over the forecast duration. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Impact Modifiers market.

The impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.

Segmental Analysis

The global Impact Modifiers market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Impact Modifiers sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Impact Modifiers market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

Glass Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Polyesters

Engineering Plastics

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Impact Modifiers market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

