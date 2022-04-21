Sustainability Drives The Global Retort Packaging Market With Development Of Recyclable Retort Pouches

Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retort packaging manufacturers are increasingly developing recyclable retort pouches to increase sustainable packaging across the globe. For instance, in January 2021, ProAmpac announced it has developed recycle ready retort pouch for pet and human food, this product is added to ProAmpac ProActive Sustainability product portfolio, a set of packaging solutions that are helping ProAmpac customer to meet their greener packaging goals. Moreover, in September 2021, Amcor, a Switzerland-based packaging company, and Nestle, a Switzerland-based food and beverage company collaborated to develop a recyclable retort pouch for pet food.

The global retort packaging market size is expected to grow from $3.69 billion in 2021 to $3.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The retort packaging market is expected to grow to $4.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

An increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is contributing to the growth of the global retort packaging market. For instance, according to a survey done by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) in January 2021, nearly 79% of Indian households prefer to have instant food due to time constraints. Ready-to-eat or ready meals are packed using retort process, the food is pre-cooked, packed and sealed in a retort package and then heated to 250°F or 121°C for several minutes under high pressure to kill common occurring microorganisms to prevent the food from spoiling. Factors such as busy work-life and the rise in single households have boosted the demand for ready-to-eat meals. For instance, in 2019, 14.6% of adults lived alone in the USA which has increased 14.3% from the previous year. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is driving the retort packaging market growth.

Major players covered in the global retort packaging industry are Amcor, Coveris, Sonoco, Mondi group, Berry Global (RPC Astrapak), Clondlakin, Tredegar, flair flexible packaging corporation, and proampac.

TBRC’s global retort packaging market overview is segmented by product type into pouches, trays, cartons, others, by material into PET, polypropylene, aluminum foil, polyethylene, polyamide, paperboard, others, by end-use into food, beverages, others.

