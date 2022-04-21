PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release April 21, 2022 Bong Go underscores importance of bayanihan efforts among communities to hasten recovery amid various crises Senator Christopher "Bong" Go renews his call for continued unity and coordination among Filipinos as the government remains steadfast in promoting and building a more resilient nation amid various crises and an ongoing pandemic. The senator highlighted the need for a whole-of-nation approach to help affected communities build back better and hasten their recovery. Go urged the government, concerned agencies, and stakeholders to initiate necessary measures that would significantly help the Filipinos regain their livelihoods amid disasters and other crisis situations. "Sa harap ng maraming pagsubok, magkaisa at magbayanihan po tayo para sa kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating nangangailangan. Ipamalas natin ang ating malasakit at unahin natin ang tulong at serbisyo kaysa ang pulitika lalo na sa panahon ngayon," Go appealed. The senator then reassured the public that the Duterte Administration remains committed to serving the Filipinos and ensuring that they get the support they need, especially during these unprecedented times. After Typhoon Agaton hit the country, President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Go visited Baybay City and Abuyog town in Leyte on April 15, and Pontevedra, Capiz on April 16, where they personally monitored the situation of the affected families and provided immediate relief to help them sustain their daily needs while they are recovering from the damages caused by the storm. "As the entire nation paused for the Holy Week, President Rodrigo Duterte and I continued to work by visiting and helping our kababayans affected by Typhoon Megi, locally known as Bagyong Agaton, which ravaged various parts of our country over the past days," cited Go. "Our visit only highlights the government's larger typhoon response including the allocation and delivery of food and non-food items, and medical supplies. The government has also deployed military and civilian assets and personnel in the search, rescue, and retrieval operations that facilitated the evacuation of thousands of individuals," he shared. Because of the country's geographical location, it is hit by at least 20 typhoons per year. Being located along the pacific ring of fire, in addition to the adverse impacts of climate change, it is also prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, causing massive devastation. Go stressed the need for the government to further bolster disaster response and preparedness to effectively protect Filipinos in calamity situations. The senator then underscored that mitigating the risk of disasters is crucial in achieving the development goals of the country. "Habang nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemya, importante po talaga ang pagpapalakas ng ating disaster response and resiliency. Lalo na po at kilala ang ating bansa na palaging binibisita ng mga bagyo, lindol, at kung ano pa pong sakuna. Kailangan po laging one-step ahead ang ating gobyerno para masigurong ligtas ang ating mga kababayan," Go stressed. "Nananawagan po ako sa ating national government at sa mga concerned agencies na kung ano po ang pwede nating gawin para palakasin pa natin lalo ang ating serbisyo natin para sa ating kababayan, lalo na po sa mga mahihirap dahil sila po talaga ang nangangailangan tuwing may sakuna," appealed Go. In this regard, the lawmaker reiterated his appeal for the swift passage of his filed bills that would efficiently address calamity-related incidents, including Senate Bill Nos. 1228 and 205, otherwise known as the Mandatory Evacuation Center Act of 2019 and the Disaster Resilience Act of 2019, respectively. Go expressed his confidence that these measures would allow the country to have a better, faster, and more efficient response during times of disasters. SBN 1228 provides for the establishment of a fully-equipped and safe evacuation center in every province, city, and municipality. The bill outlines the basic minimum requirements for each center, such as its location, amenities, and operation. SBN 205 aims to streamline the country's disaster preparedness mechanisms by establishing a Department of Disaster Resilience. Once established, the eyed department will provide a clear chain of command and a more proactive and holistic approach to managing disasters and other emergency situations. "Importante po talaga sa akin ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya naman bilang mambabatas, naniniwala po ako na napakalaking bagay po ang aking mga isinulong na batas upang mapalakas pa natin lalo ang ating disaster preparedness and response," Go cited.