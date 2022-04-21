PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release April 21, 2022 Amid health insurance requirement in face-to-face classes, Bong Go urges qualified students to enroll in PhilHealth, adds: 'Ang bakuna ay maituturing na insurance' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called on the government to make it simpler for college students to attend face-to-face classes. He also urged students to take advantage of their PhilHealth insurance, which is granted by Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Law, signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018. "Alam niyo, huwag na ho nating pahirapan ang mga kababayan natin sa pagbalik sa pag-aaral," said Go during an interview after his visit to fire victims in Malinta, Valenzuela City on Tuesday, April 19. "Hirap na nga 'yung mga kababayan natin dito sa ating transition noong naging distance learning tayo. Tapos ngayon 'pag pabalik na naman sa face-to-face learning mahihirapan na naman ang mga kababayan natin. Huwag na ho nating pahirapan pa mga kababayan ko," he stressed. According to Resolution 164 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, only fully vaccinated students with health insurance coverage are allowed to participate in in-person classes which have been permitted by the government in areas under Alert Level 1. Universities and colleges in areas under said classification may conduct physical classes at full capacity. Go, meanwhile, clarified that the insurance requirement does not have to come from a private provider, saying that students aged 21 and up may enroll in PhilHealth if they do not have the financial means to pay higher premiums. On the other hand, students under the age of 21 may be considered as their parents' or legal guardians' dependents. "'Yung insurance naman po, hindi dapat private. So ibig sabihin, PhilHealth insured ka diyan. Dahil mayroon ka ng PhilHealth, 'yung mga 21 years old and above eh miyembro ka na po. Indigent ka, miyembro ka na po," said Go. "'Yung dependents naman less than 21 years old 'yung mga dependents nila, puwede niyo nang gamiting insurance 'yon," he added. Despite these requirements, Go stressed that getting vaccinated can be considered as the "best insurance" and viable way to better protect Filipinos from the virus for the time being, adding that it provides protection against the risk of contracting COVID-19. "At mayroon lang po akong idadagdag sa mga kababayan natin na magpabakuna po kayo. Ang bakuna po ang insurance sa ngayon, wala ng iba," reiterated Go. "'Pag bakunado ka, mas insured ka not only sa papel but 'yung kalusugan mo mas more insured ka na hindi ka mahahawa at magkasakit o mamatay dahil sa COVID-19," he explained. Ending the interview, Go once again emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and health of the students and educators. "So ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin na magpabakuna po kayo. 'Yun po ang tanging susi o solusyon at insurance ninyo sa inyong buhay na makabalik tayo sa normal. Lalung-lalo na po dito sa mga estudyante na kailangan na po nilang bumalik sa face-to-face learning," he said. "Pero unahin niyo pa rin ang kalusugan at buhay ng bawat kabataan bago niyo isabak sa classroom. Mas mahirap po 'yung nasa panganib 'yung buhay nila, 'yung mga magulang nasa bahay nag-iisip kung ano 'yung kalusugan at katayuan ng kanilang mga anak habang nag-aaral. 'Yon po ang dapat siguraduhin ng ating awtoridad," Go concluded.