PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release April 21, 2022 De Lima denounces suspension of energy exploration activities in WPS Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima lamented that millions in investment are lost by energy service contractors brought about by the Duterte government's continued kowtowing to China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). De Lima maintained that Malacañang's subservience to China in the WPS is the legacy the Duterte Administration will be leaving after its latest decision to suspend energy exploration activities of PXP Energy Corp. over its two service contract areas off northwest Palawan. "Duterte himself admitted that "somebody from China" warned him that China "will be sending soldiers to the area". He then ordered that a non-existent joint exploration agreement with China be respected instead. Based on these actions of Duterte, the DOE decided to just suspend the exploration clearance of PXP in its service contract areas," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No.1251 released today. "This narrative just about sums up Duterte's foreign policy when it comes to asserting our rights over our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the WPS. "Somebody from China" calls up Duterte, and he meekly follows whatever that voice tells him to do. If this is not the attitude of a puppet of China, then I do not know what else is," she added. This recent development, De Lima said, is a reminder that Filipinos can no longer afford a Chinese puppet government in Malacañang after Duterte. "This much is clear. Come May 9, the Filipino people should take heed of the lessons learned from the election of a president who is spineless when it comes to defending our interests over that of China," she said. "Our choice for a pro-Filipino, and not a pro-Chinese leader, will spell the difference on how our sovereignty and independence is asserted to serve the ends of the country's economic progress," she added.