Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,140 in the last 365 days.

De Lima denounces suspension of energy exploration activities in WPS

PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release April 21, 2022

De Lima denounces suspension of energy exploration activities in WPS

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima lamented that millions in investment are lost by energy service contractors brought about by the Duterte government's continued kowtowing to China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

De Lima maintained that Malacañang's subservience to China in the WPS is the legacy the Duterte Administration will be leaving after its latest decision to suspend energy exploration activities of PXP Energy Corp. over its two service contract areas off northwest Palawan.

"Duterte himself admitted that "somebody from China" warned him that China "will be sending soldiers to the area". He then ordered that a non-existent joint exploration agreement with China be respected instead. Based on these actions of Duterte, the DOE decided to just suspend the exploration clearance of PXP in its service contract areas," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No.1251 released today.

"This narrative just about sums up Duterte's foreign policy when it comes to asserting our rights over our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the WPS. "Somebody from China" calls up Duterte, and he meekly follows whatever that voice tells him to do. If this is not the attitude of a puppet of China, then I do not know what else is," she added.

This recent development, De Lima said, is a reminder that Filipinos can no longer afford a Chinese puppet government in Malacañang after Duterte.

"This much is clear. Come May 9, the Filipino people should take heed of the lessons learned from the election of a president who is spineless when it comes to defending our interests over that of China," she said.

"Our choice for a pro-Filipino, and not a pro-Chinese leader, will spell the difference on how our sovereignty and independence is asserted to serve the ends of the country's economic progress," she added.

You just read:

De Lima denounces suspension of energy exploration activities in WPS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.