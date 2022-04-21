3D Imaging Market Size 2022 – 2030 - Increasing application of Virtual Reality (VR) devices in the healthcare industry

Reports And Data

Increasing urbanization and rising application of 3D accelerometers in gaming consoles and smartphones are driving 3D imaging market revenue growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) imaging market size is expected to reach USD 104.19 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investments by prominent market players is a key factor driving 3D imaging market revenue growth. 3D imaging is an advanced imaging technique that involves manipulating Two-Dimensional (2D) data to create the illusion of depth in 3D-developed structures. 3D imaging has found various applications in industrial operations, and it enables industry professionals to efficiently handle quality control processes. In addition, it can record data from industrial equipment that are embedded with sensors and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Increasing demand for this imaging technique can be attributed to various benefits offered by the technology, such as easy replication of various parts and components of products, thereby enabling users to analyze and make more informed decisions. It also ensures product reliability, offers consistency in product part manufacturing, and enables performance of failure analysis. Furthermore, introduction of Computed Tomography (CT) scans in the medical industry is increasing demand for 3D imaging. CT scan is a radiographic testing technique that readily employs x-rays to penetrate and capture data and pictures of objects that are hard to be detected with the naked eye. It utilizes advanced 3D imaging software tools to create cross-sectional images of parts inside the body from images taken from x-ray scans, which helps doctors and patients to easily analyze the cause of the medical condition.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On March 15, 2022, Dentsply Sirona, a global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies headquartered in Pennsylvania, U.S., launched a Primeprint 3D printer and post-processing unit. The newly unveiled printer, which is powered by a 385nm light engine, is intended to make it as easy as possible for dentists to produce accurate models and guides. Furthermore, it is integrated with Google Cloud services, allowing users to digitize their workflow in a user-friendly manner while still having access to high-quality 3D dental visualizations as needed.

3D modelling segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. 3D modelling is a method of creating a three-dimensional digital representation of any object or surface, and it is an essential component for many creative designers. Engineers and architects, for example, use it to plan and design their projects, while animators and game designers rely heavily on 3D modeling to bring their ideas to life. In addition, 3D models have a sizable online market due to their high value. Websites such as TurboSquid and CGTrader, for example, provide individual 3D models and packages, allowing artists to work individually or as a team to create assets and distribute them for use in a variety of projects.

Cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Growing demand for cloud is primarily due to increasing awareness about various benefits offered by cloud platforms. These platforms enable designers and users to securely store and access their files as needed. Designers can also use cloud platforms to create directories based on needs of the project, and these folders can be shared to ensure that every member of the team has access to them. Furthermore, it allows users to sync files across devices and access them from any location, which ensures greater flexibility, which is especially useful when designers are working on a large project. It also safeguards users' data and privacy by enabling end-to-end encryption.

Healthcare & life sciences segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global 3D imaging market in 2021. Growing use of medical radiology for treatment of various chronic diseases is increasing demand for 3D imaging in this industry. 3D reconstructions provide realistic views that aid in quickly summarizing relationships between anatomic structures, which is extremely useful for medical professionals when planning surgical procedures. Furthermore, it helps to reduce exploratory time in the Operating Room (OR), potential damage to healthy tissues, as well as risks of complications.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021. Increasing demand for 3D imaging across countries in this region can be mainly attributed to presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, as 3D imaging is used by medical professionals for analyzing critical illnesses and disorders. In addition, rising investments in research & development activities by governments in various countries in the region, along with presence of prominent market participants, such as Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., and others, are contributing to revenue growth of the 3D imaging market in North America.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Adobe, General Electric Company, Pix4D SA, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Maxon Computer GmbH, Able Software Corp., and Esri.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

3D Imaging Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Layout and Animation

3D Modelling

3D Scanning

3D Rendering

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Architecture

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

