Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the doll, toy, and game market size is expected to grow from $107.07 billion in 2021 to $121.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The dolls, toys and games market is expected to grow to $194.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. As per TBRC’s doll toy and game market research the market are expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The dolls, toys and games market consists of sales of dolls, toys and games by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dolls, toys and games.

Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Trends

NFC (near field-communication) technology is increasingly being integrated with toys and games to enable interaction and improve engagement. NFC allows users phone to interact within a radius of about 4 cm and provides a wireless connection between devices. NFC stickers and inlays can be inserted in game controllers and consoles, as well as physical toys and cards. Users can also link controller and consoles in gameplay by simply tapping the other NFC device. NFC enabled game consoles, NFC enabled cars, NFC enabled board games are some other products that use this technology.

Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Segments

The global doll, game, and toy market is segmented:

By Type: Electronic Toys, Non-Electronic Toys

By Distribution Channel: Departmental Stores, Online, Others

By Product Type: Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Video Games, Others

By Material: Plastics, Wood, Metal, Others.

By Geography: The global doll, toy, game market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides doll, toy, and game market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global doll, toy, and game market, doll, toy, and game market share, doll, toy, and game market segments and geographies, doll, toy, and game market players, doll, toy, and game market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The doll, toy, and game market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Lego Group, Hasbro Inc, Mattel Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, Spin Master Corporation, Tomy Company Ltd., Funko Inc, Jakks Pacific Inc., and Dorel Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

