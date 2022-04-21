Synthetic Gypsum Market Development Advances With Construction Industry Growth

Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the construction industry is significantly contributing to the synthetic gypsum industry growth. Synthetic gypsum and many of its products are mainly used in the construction sector for finishing mortar, model making, wall surface putty, and others. There is rapid growth in the construction industry due to favorable macroeconomic conditions, rising disposable incomes, and low-interest rates. For instance, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. The real estate industry in India is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

The global synthetic gypsum market size is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.42%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global synthetic gypsum market share is expected to reach $1.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.51%.

Increasing adoption of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) technology is a major trend in the synthetic gypsum market. FGD is a process of removing sulphur compounds from the emissions of fossil fuel power plants. This technology results in an increase in production of synthetic gypsum. Mitsubishi Power, for example, supplies FGD plants worldwide which prevent air pollution through its wet limestone-gypsum FGD process and seawater FGD process. India is planning to install FGD systems in a large number of coal-based thermal power plants by 2022.

In December 2021, Saint-Gobain, a French company that designs, manufactures, and distributes materials that are key ingredients of construction material, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion. This acquisition helps the company to establish a leading position worldwide in construction chemicals. GCP Applied Technologies is an American-based company that sells various materials and chemicals that are used in construction as well as sealants and coatings used in packaging.

Major players covered in the global synthetic gypsum industry are American Gypsum, Boral, British Gypsum Limited, Continental Building Products Inc., Delta Gypsum, FEECO International, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Gyptec Ibérica, Knauf Gips, Lafarge Holcim Ltd., National Gypsum Company, PABCO Gypsum, Synthetic Materials Llc, USG Corporation, Constantia Building Products AG, BauMineral GMBH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Drax Group PLC, Saint-Gobain, Steag GMBH, Transparent Technologies Limited, Travancore Titanium Products Limited, and Synthetic Material LLC.

TBRC’s global synthetic gypsum market research report is segmented by type into citrogypsum, fluorogypsum, phosphogypsum, titanogypsum, by application into cement, plaster, drywall, soil amendments, glass manufacturing, by industry into construction, agriculture.

Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum, Titanogypsum), By Application (Cement, Plaster, Drywall, Soil Amendments, Glass Manufacturing), By Industry (Construction Industry, Agriculture Industry) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a synthetic gypsum market overview, forecast synthetic gypsum market size and growth for the whole market, synthetic gypsum market segments, geographies, synthetic gypsum market trends, synthetic gypsum market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

