Pizza Box Market Growth Is Being Shaped By The Introduction Of Innovative Packaging Designs

The Business Research Company’s Pizza Box Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of new packaging designs with a safety locking mechanism is shaping the global pizza box market. Major players operating in the pizza box sector are focused on introducing new packaging designs to ensure the health and safety of the customers. For example, in April 2021, Pizza Pizza, a Canada-based pizza quick-service restaurant, introduced the Tamper Proof Pizza Box, which includes a safety locking mechanism that the customer must break to access the pizza inside. The box is built to keep the pizza fresh until it is delivered to the customer. The company has begun shipping with the new packaging, and by the end of the month, all 420 restaurants across the country will have boxes available in all sizes.

The rising demand for fast foods is expected to fuel the growth of the pizza box market in the forecast period. Fast food consumption is on the rise as a result of convenience, low prices, a variety of menu options, flavor, and taste. Pizza is a popular fast-food item, including national franchises such as Papa John's, Domino's Pizza, Sbarro, and Pizza Hut. There has been an increase in the consumption of fast food worldwide over the years, which in turn has boosted the demand for packaging products such as pizza boxes. For example, according to Fast Food Statistics 2021, fast food consumption grows at a rate of 2.2% per year. Therefore, the rising demand for fast foods drives the growth of the pizza box market.

The global pizza box market size is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2021 to $2.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The pizza box market share is expected to grow to $3.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players covered in the global pizza box industry are Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific, New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Magnum Packaging, DS Smith, International Paper, Huhtamaki Oyj, Rengo Co. Ltd, BillerudKorsnäs AB, and Rsg Packagings Pvt Ltd.

North America and Europe are the largest regions in the pizza box market in 2021. The regions covered in the pizza box market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global pizza box market report is segmented by box type into whole pizza boxes, pizza slice boxes, by material type into corrugated paperboard, clay coated cardboard, by print type into printed boxes, non-printed boxes, by sales channel into online, offline, by application into restaurant, commissary, supermarket, others.

Pizza Box Global Market Report 2022 – By Box Type (Whole Pizza Boxes, Pizza Slice Boxes), By Material Type (Corrugated Paperboard, Clay Coated Cardboard), By Print Type (Printed Boxes, Non-Printed Boxes), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Restaurant, Commissary, Supermarket, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pizza box market overview, forecast pizza box market size and growth for the whole market, pizza box market segments, geographies, pizza box market trends, pizza box market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

