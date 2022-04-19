UZBEKISTAN, April 19 - Prospects for the implementation of new projects in the fields of fruit and vegetable growing and animal husbandry, extraction and processing of natural resources, textile industry and construction were considered in Riyadh

During the visit of the Government delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Saudi Arabia, the heads of relevant ministries and departments of the country held a number of meetings and negotiations with Saudi partners and businessmen to discuss promising areas of multifaceted bilateral cooperation and search for new growth points of mutually beneficial partnership

So, in particular, negotiations were held with the leadership of the Saudi companies ACWA Power, Al Rajhi, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib, Saudi German Hospitals, Saudi National Bank, Ma'aden, Dar Al Arkan and Al Hokair.

Special attention was paid to the healthcare sector – preliminary agreements were reached on the creation of multidisciplinary medical institutions and medical clusters combining diagnostic, educational and research units, as well as cooperation in digitalization of medical services.

The possibilities of cooperation in privatization of Uzbek commercial banks were discussed with representatives of Saudi banks.

Measures to increase the volume of passenger and cargo air transportation between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia were also considered.

The parties will continue close cooperation and negotiations at the leadership and expert levels to reach firm agreements and sign relevant contracts in the near future.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"