Travel Bags Market Size | Share | Trends | Overview | Growth 2022-27

A travel bag is a travel accessory used by tourists, explorers and trekkers to carry clothes and other items. The bags are commonly available in backpacks, travel packs, rolling luggage, duffel bags, wheeled backpacks and totes. The hard-sided travel bag variants are manufactured using materials, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polypropylene and polycarbonate. In comparison to this, lightweight soft side variants are produced using cotton, vinyl, nylon, leather and polyester. Travel bags are widely available in various colors, shapes and sizes that can be customized to meet the requirements of the user.

Global Travel Bags Market Trends:

The global travel bag market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the travel and tourism industry. There is a rising consumer preference for polycarbonate material luggage bags produced in trendy colors and aesthetically appealing designs. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of smart-electric bags that contain batteries to charge smart devices, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the development of lightweight global positioning system (GPS)-enabled bags with luggage tracking capabilities, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Delsey SA

• Deuter Sport

• Fenix Outdoor

• Hermès

• Kering

• Louis Vuitton

• Lowe Alpine

• LVMH

• Osprey

• Rimowa

• Samsonite

• Timbuk2

• Victorinox

• VIP Industries

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Polyester

• Fabric

• Leather

• Others

Breakup by Luggage Type:

• Duffle

• Trolley

• Backpacks

Breakup by Price Range:

• Premium Price

• Medium Price

• Low Price

Breakup by Demography:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Factory Outlets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

