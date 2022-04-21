A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Ricky Coyle, #144794

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-241-0363

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Ricky Coyle, #144794. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than May 3, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Ricky Coyle is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Robbery Armed. Ricky Coyle was sentenced on June 28, 1979, out of Oakland County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.