Landouses Announced Launch of First Affordable Housing Crypto Filscoin

/EIN News/ -- Jbail, Lebanon, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LANDOUSES Ltd, a family-owned and operated real estate company that offers affordable housing across the middle east recently announced the launch of an in-house Crypto Coin Filscoin (FILS). LANDOUSES Ltd was incorporated in early 2022 by a group of experts with years of experience in the field of real estate and construction. The executive team is intending to invent a new trend in the real estate market, which will focus merely on customers coming from lower and lower-middle classes.

Filscoin or FILS, one of a kind and affordable housing token ever created on the blockchain network serve as LANDOUSES official and primary crypto token that will be used in achieving its purposes and targets. The FILS crypto token is going to be backed by LANDOUSES properties and assets. In terms of the ICO, the FILS crypto tokens to be created are 50,000,000,000 (fifty billion) and for the same, an ERC20 smart contract has already been deployed on the Ethereum Blockchain to create FILS crypto tokens.

Filscoin ICO

Initial Coin Offering: 10,000,000,000 FILS crypto tokens shall be offered for sale (20%).

FILS crypto token price shall be set at USD 0.0023.

Main FILS trading platforms will be announced well before the ICO is kicked off.

The FILS ICO will continue until 10,000,000,000 FILS crypto tokens (20% of FILS crypto tokens total supply) are sold. As per the company’s estimate, it will take around a three-month timeframe (by June-July) as the deployment shall be applied on a four-month timeframe.

The ICO is listed on Icoholder.com, Foundico.com, Icolink.com, Coincheckup.com, Coincodex.com and others.

The founder of the company Sufian also stated that once the company successfully completes the ICO of the FILS, it will move to several other avenues including NFTs and Loyalty programs. On the same note, the company is also working on FILS Raffle Program, an added value and an expression of gratitude to FILS holders. This program shall be consisted of three types of raffles. The first raffle is the FILS Loyalty Raffle, second is the FILS Tesla Raffle and the last one is the FILS Property Raffle. One welcoming raffle (the FILS WelcomeAboard Raffle) shall be arranged after six months post FILS launch. On the fifth anniversary, there will be a one-million-dollar mansion raffle.

Filscoin's Roadmap

ICO Listing (Stage 1 By April 2022)

Q2- Landouses will be signing the 1st deal of 300 Affordable housing units in the Middle East

Q3- Listing on the major crypto platforms

Q4 Filscoin will be trading at $ 0.02 by the end of fiscal year of 2022.

Name: Tania Gemayel

Designation- Social Media & Marketing Manager

Address- Jbail, Lebanon

