Condoms Market Expected to Rise at 9.40% CAGR during 2022-2027

Condoms Market

The global condoms market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.8 Billion by 2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Condoms Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on condoms market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global condoms market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.40% during 2022-2027.

A condom is a barrier contraceptive used during sexual intercourse to prevent unplanned pregnancy and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and sexually transmitted infections such as herpes simplex virus (HSV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It is manufactured using latex and is widely available in different sizes, shapes, flavors, colors, and textures. However, several leading players are also introducing durable and flexible non-latex condoms for individuals allergic to latex.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In addition, the increasing availability of condoms through online and offline stores represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are collaborating with manufacturers to create awareness among individuals and promote the usage of condoms by distributing free samples. This, coupled with the escalating demand for air condoms that reduce friction, increase lubrication, and avoid stickiness, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, key players are making huge investments in developing innovative product variants and engaging in aggressive promotional strategies to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, the growing adoption of condoms by young couples, sex workers, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) community is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Cupid Limited

• Fuji Latex Co Ltd

• Karex Berhad

• Lifestyles Healthcare

• Mankind Pharma

• Mayer Laboratories Inc.

• Okamoto Global

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Veru Inc

Condoms Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, end user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Latex

• Non-latex

Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

