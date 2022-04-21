Submit Release
MPU Seniors Academy Organizes for Students to Visit “Long-lasting Charm of Cantonese Opera” Cantonese Opera Art Exhibition

MACAU, April 21 - In order to deepen students’ understanding of the development of Cantonese opera and its relationship with Macao, Macao Polytechnic University Seniors Academy (ACS) organized for students to visit the “Long-lasting Charm of Cantonese Opera” Cantonese Opera Art Exhibition in the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM). ACS hoped to let students learn more about the culture and art of Cantonese opera through the treasurable photos, models and interactive multimedia installations at the exhibition.

In addition to admiring the exquisite exhibits such as Cantonese opera costumes, musical instruments and face masks, students could also have a better understanding of the development of the art of Cantonese opera through the guide’s detailed explanation. The guide explained the exhibition in four parts, which were: “Source Exploration of the Treasures”, “Liyuan Footprints in Macao”, “Embark on the Stage in Costumes and Props” and “Guangdong Rhyme with Children’s Voice”. The students also learnt more about the relationship between Cantonese opera and Macao through interactive multimedia and combined installations and models.

At the exhibition, senior students saw photos of Macao theatres and renowned Cantonese opera artists that they were all familiar with. The explanation of the guide also evoked their memories and hence led to their enthusiastic response and discussion. ACS continuously encourages students to actively integrate into society and to enrich their knowledge and lives. It is hoped that through this exhibition students will have a deeper understanding of Cantonese opera, part of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage, thus enhancing their interest in Cantonese opera and inheriting Chinese culture.

