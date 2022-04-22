Australia's Leader in DataVault 2.0 Training Certus Insight is Delighted to Sponsor the World-Wide Data Vault Consortium

Stoweflake Resort and Spa Attendees at a Session

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certus Insight, a division of Certus Solutions Limited, will be sharing our views on Data Vault best practices and showcasing our IRiS Cloud Data Management Platform, at this year’s Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC).

Certus Insight are a proud sponsor of this event as Australia’s leader in Data Vault 2.0 Training, Consulting and Solutions, and the only APAC organisation authorised to train & certify DV2. During the conference, Certus will be showcasing our IRiS Data Management Platform.

Organisational imperatives require timely access to accurate and curated data, in increasing volumes and variation, to support an ever-growing and changing set of business models. If you’re the one tasked with managing this data and providing access to the information for people across the organisation, you need an Information Management platform that delivers a wider set of capabilities, including automation, flexibility, and traceability– but most of all, speed. And it needs to be easy to use, scalable and cost-effective, which is where IRiS truly shows its value

Information is fast becoming the most valuable asset for all areas of business. From optimising operations, providing better customer experiences, and prioritising R&D efforts, data informs decision-making and impacts outcomes. For most organisations, the challenge doesn’t lie in capturing that data, but in making sense of it.

Certus Insight CEO, Julien Redmond said “Leaders who want to truly leverage the benefits of being a data-driven business need systems, processes, and platforms that are designed to bring that data into focus and make sense of it.” He said regarding the need for improved data management practices. He went on to say, “Not only that, but these systems also need to help them manage the data in an agile, yet robust manner – so that it informs decision-making with inherent trust in the data”.

During the WWDVC event, Certus will be presenting two speakers. Bronwen Fairbairn will discuss “Data Vault done right” featuring perspectives from two clients, one new to Data Vault. Bronwen will discuss the importance of Standards to both clients and how the overarching Data Vault principals can be tapered to unique organisational needs.

Nols Ebersohn, Data Vault Trainer and Strategic Consultant, will present “the Myths and Mythologies of DV Concepts – a technical clarification”. Have you ever debated the various merits of data vault concepts such how to deal with enterprise uniqueness (business key collision codes) or what is a ghost record, and should we be scared? This presentation will help answer your questions and help get the best out of your deployments.

To join Certus Insight at WWDVC, follow this link to register and use our special coupon code "certus22" to get 15% off your registration cost. We hope to see you there and, in the meantime, we would encourage you to join us in the Data Vault Innovators Community (DVIC). DVIC is a community of Information Management professionals, focused on innovation using DV2.0. It is a hub for information and conversation, which can only strengthen your Data Vault experience.