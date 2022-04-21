RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Business Development Specialist (Business Development Manager, Hospitality & Tourism)

Position Title: Business Development Specialist (Business Development Manager, Hospitality & Tourism) Job ID: 16945 Open To: Public Open Period: April 19, 2022 - May 11, 2022

Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DC's Economic Strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that foster economic growth.

Position Description: The Business Development Specialist will serve in the role of Business Development Manager, Hospitality & Tourism, implementing the strategic plan of the Business Development & Strategy unit. A successful Business Development Manager will contribute directly to the Districts Business Retention, Expansion, and Attraction (BREA) strategy by working with businesses, economic development authorities, and government agencies. The incumbent of this position will convey insights from data and outreach to inform business development efforts; support project management and promotion; support incentive management and evaluation; structure and develop incentive recommendations; assist with employer engagement; and support strategic initiatives. The incumbent of this position will work closely with the Deputy Director of Business Development & Strategy and BREA team on various business attraction, retention and expansion efforts.

Specific responsibilities include:

Serve as primary point of contact and subject matter expert on the hospitality and tourism industries

Lead the design and management of hospitality and tourism initiatives on behalf of DMPED. Existing initiatives include the Special Event Relief Fund and the Encore Program in partnership with OCTFME.

Conduct business visits to meet with business owners and executives to identify key issues and solutions

Provide creative solutions to fix common business issues identified that could help improve DC’s hospitality and tourism industries

Provide valuable assistance to businesses by navigating the array of business support programs available to them including technical, financial, networking, and regulatory support

Interface with economic development organizations, business associations, community stakeholders, and government agencies to help attract, expand, and retain hospitality & tourism businesses in the District

Track retention and expansion workflows as well as assistance provided by using a web[1]based CRM platform

Collaborate with team members on business attraction work including prospect development and prospect management activities

Compile, communicate, and present information and packages that make a compelling business case for businesses interested in the District

Maintain a database of hospitality and tourism businesses within the Business Development Unit CRM (Microsoft Dynamics)

'Other duties as assigned, which could include responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District, preparing briefing memos and drafting talking points.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, public policy, hospitality and tourism, or related field preferred.

At least 3-5 years of similar work experience in economic development or in the hospitality/tourism industries.

Familiarity with economic and community development including business attraction, expansion, and retention.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment.

Familiarity with the hospitality and tourism industries, including trends, challenges, and resources.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 12 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $77,649 to $99,323. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.