NC BIOTECHS MERGE, ACQUIRE SOUTH AFRICAN FIRM to CREATE GAIA BIOME for HUMAN HEALTH & LONGEVITY, SOIL BIOREMEDIATION
HIGHT POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.
April 21st,2022
NORTH CAROLINA BIOTECHS MERGE, ACQUIRE SOUTH AFRICAN FIRM, TO CREATE GAIA BIOME
FOR HUMAN HEALTH AND LONGEVITY, SOIL BIOREMEDIATION AND AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES
High Point, North Carolina, USA and Cape Town, South Africa -- Gaia Klen, LLC and Bien Etre, LLC, two North Carolina biotechnology companies, have merged and created Gaia Biome, LLC based in High Point, NC.
Gaia Klen is an agribio/bioremediation company which develops unique product-based microorganisms for the natural treatment and restoration of soil and water suffering from contamination of hydrocarbons and other pollutants such as in water treatment facilities and sewage processing plants, restores healthy soil and eliminates odors from pig, poultry and cattle farms, improves crop yield and accelerates maturity in farm products, and products that relate to fire suppressant for airports and fire departments.
Bien Etre is a biomedical research and development company which uses the body’s naturally occurring microorganisms found in the gut (the “Human Biome”) to pioneer anti-aging, longevity-enhancing products. Its R&D, marketing, and distribution activities are also based in North Carolina. Bien Etre pioneered advances in biotechnologies and developed innovations in support of the human body’s natural immunity processes to improve the prospects of healthy aging for everyone. This includes its products for Pre-, Post-, and Pro-Biotics (PPPB) microorganism-based products for healthy living and longevity.
The merger created Gaia Biome which will have the efficiencies under one roof of the microorganism-based products to improve both human and soil and plant health, and to achieve ground-breaking results in human, animal and earth resilience. “What we have achieved in this merger is a complete biotechnology version of product synergies every company searches for,” said company founder and CEO, Dr. Adnan M. Mjalli, PhD. “Gaia Biome encapsulates an existing and developing all-natural product line with vertical holdings to control its supply chain and distribute products worldwide. The environmental remediation and probiotics industries are both multi-billion dollar global markets and as such represent tremendous potential for the unique products and technologies of Gaia Biome. As a result, our investors, employees, and other stakeholders see the company’s path to commercial success ramped incredibly fast, while the inroads this combined biotechnology makes toward healthier living and aging, and in restoring a healthy earth, inures to the benefit of our world. And we are proud to be based in North Carolina for the showcase of our technologies.”
Finally, Gaia Biome LLC acquired a controlling interest in Gaia Biome, S.A., based in Cape Town, South Africa, to hold the rights to the existing manufacturing know-how for the production and distribution of the microorganism technologies underpinning Gaia Biome’s products. Maanda Manyatshe, President of Gaia Biome, S.A., is a chemist who brings 30 years’ experience in product development to the Gaia companies. Mr. Manyatshe is “proud and energized to work with Dr. Adnan Mjalli to support the worldwide demand for these all-natural bioremediation and human health products.”
Media Contact: Kathy Priovolos – kpriovolos@migusa.com
Phone: +13368361550 Ext: 520
Kathy Priovolos
