Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1800 Block of Jefferson Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest.

At approximately 2:47 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 29 year-old Edward Morgan, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.