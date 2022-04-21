Pangilinan: Next leader should not be China's minion

DUMAGUETE CITY - It is important for the 65 million Filipinos to choose the right leader because people's lives, jobs, education and economic opportunities are at stake in the May 9 election, vice-presidential candidate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Wednesday.

"Nakita natin dito sa Covid, pag hindi tama ang pamamalakad at pag ninanakaw ang pondo, marami ang magkakasakit at marami ang mamamatay. Kapag mali ang ating pipiliin sa mga mamumuno, buhay at hanapbuhay ang nakataya," Pangilinan told a crowd of about 40,000 during the People's Rally at the sprawling RUSI Ballfield here.

With only 18 days remaining to election day, the senator, known for championing the cause of farmers and fisherfolk, rallied supporters to help convince the undecided voters in their locality to support the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa).

"Pag nagkamali tayo, nais ba natin na hanggang sa darating na anim na taon ay paulit-ulit ang kurakot sa gobyerno? Nais ba natin na tayo ay sunod-sunuran pa din sa China?" the senator said.

He encouraged the people to exercise their power to install a government that is honest and responsive to the needs of the populace.

"Ang tandem ng Leni-Kiko ang walang anumang bahid ng katiwalian sa panunungkulan," said Pangilinan as he thanked the people of Dumaguete for helping him win in his three senatorial bids.

If elected, he vowed to immediately look into the rising cost of food, the problem of hunger, and the lack of support to farmers and fisherfolk.

Pangilinan is the author of Republic Act 11321 or the Sagip Saka law which mandates national and local government offices to directly purchase the produce from farmers and fisherfolk without the need for public bidding.

Prior to the passage of Sagip Saka Act, the government procures billions of pesos worth of food products from traders and companies and not from the farmers and fisherfolk.

"Pag buo ang suporta dadami ang ani, dadami ang huli, dadami ang supply ng pagkain sa merkado, bababa na ang presyo ng pagkain. Yan ang 'Goodbye gutom, hello pagkain'," he said.

Earlier, Robredo and Pangilinan led the proclamation of local candidates led by incumbent Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo at the scenic Pantawan Rizal Boulevard.