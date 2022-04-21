Magnetic Materials Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 9.15% during the Forecast Period 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth in end-use industries, and the growing automotive industry, combined with the development & modernization of infrastructure, are some of the factors

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Magnetic Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 181,888.61 Million by 2030. The global magnetic materials market demand is anticipated to augment on account of the increasing need for power generation and miniaturization devices like generators in the wind and hydro-powered turbines over the forecasted period. In addition, the industry is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry, which uses magnets in various components such as pollution control, alternators, and gearbox. However, volatile prices of rare-earth metals, including samarium, dysprosium, and neodymium used in the production of magnetic materials, are expected to act as a key market restraint. The rise in application range owing to the development of new technologies is anticipated to open new avenues for the global magnetic materials sector over the forecasted period.

The growing trend of electrification and modernization to reduce the cost of production and improve efficiencies enhances the use of permanent magnets in a variety of end-use industries. The building technologies provide advanced solutions that ensure the highest levels of energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability. These not only offer industry-specific solutions for hospitals, life science companies, airports, hotels, utility companies, and but also provide solutions for commercial buildings of cities as well as international companies and their infrastructures. Permanent magnets are extensively used in the motors of lift doors and train doors. NdFeB magnets are also used to dewax oil pipelines in China.

Key participants include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd, Molycorp Magnequench, Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation, Electron Energy Corporation, Tengam Engineering, Inc., and Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Asia Pacific is expected to have an attractive growth for the magnetic material market as many multinational companies are shifting their manufacturing set-ups to this region.

China has an excellent automobile production rate, according to OICA, which, in turn, is a factor behind the rising demand for the industry.

Among the end-user segment, electronics & telecommunication is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecasted period.

Demand for faster transmission of data, decreasing the size of technological devices, and effective utilization of electricity have provided an impetus to the magnetic material sector.

Among the type segment, a semi-hard magnet is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the magnetic materials market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hard/Permanent Magnet

Semi-Hard Magnet

Soft Magnet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Generators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunications

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

