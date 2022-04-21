The Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex Is a New Technology: Anti-Corruption Tool And A Total Financial Monitoring System

We are ready to pass the Voskhod MPC to the state whose First Person is ready to implement the Creative Society in their country. This is why we created this Complex. The Complex is flawless. It is designed to be invulnerable to hacking. Creative Society

The use of Voskhod MPC in the Creative Society will ensure the democratization of information: openness, transparency, and accessibility of data at any level.

We are ready to pass the Voskhod MPC to the state whose First Person is ready to implement the Creative Society in their country. This is why we created this Complex.” — XP NRG

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- XP NGR presents to your attention The Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex The Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex is a global aggregator of all existing digital data and a single data processing center for both individual states and the commonwealth of states. The Complex is built based on hybrid artificial intelligence and is a high-tech cloud solution based on microservice architecture.We didn't choose the name by chance. It is associated with the sunrise. When the sun rises over the horizon, its rays of light illuminate the darkness, and shadows that inhabit it disappears, thus revealing reality. As the sun rises, life comes alive. The Sunrise, which provoked the Exodus, leads to Order. The Sunrise brings Life and Hope.The Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex is created to solve a range of problems and objectives, both existing and those that humanity is yet to face in the future.Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights tells us in a report called "The Big Data Analytics Market, 2021-2028" that the global big data analytics market was worth $231.43 billion in 2021 and will grow to $549.73 billion by 2028, showing a compound annual growth rate of 13.2%. How much of this money will benefit rather than be stolen and wasted?This raises reasonable questions: Will humanity manage to use the data treasure it possesses to its advantage? Can we put data at the service of civilization?There is a global problem whose solution will determine the future of humanity. And this is one of the objectives that the XP NRG team set for itself in developing the Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex.The use of Voskhod MPC in the Creative Society will ensure the democratization of information: openness, transparency, and accessibility of data at any level. This is a natural necessity and implementation of the Fourth Basis of the Creative Society: Transparency and openness of information for all.The complete democratization of information maximizes the potential of each individual and of humanity as a whole.The Voskhod Multi-Purpose Complex includes many systems and subsystems, each of them is designed to solve a specific range of tasks.In particular, the Complex includes a total financial monitoring system that performs the following tasks:1. Global anti-corruption monitoring at all levels of both the single state and the commonwealth of states;2. Constant monitoring of all economic entities;3. Conducting a fundamental analysis of macro and microeconomic indicators of all legal entities and sectors of the economy;4. Detailed comparative analysis of economic indicators of individual companies, economic sectors, states, and commonwealths of states;5. Global valuation and dynamic creation of effective financial models, including anti-crisis ones;6. Short-term, medium-term and long-term high accuracy forecasting. The Voskhod Multipurpose Complex is built using modern, robust and powerful tools in the Python ecosystem, with asynchronous and event-driven nature.Based on a microservice architecture, where each component has its own responsibility, interacts with each other, and external resources. To learn more visit: https://voskhod.software/

Getting Rid of Corruption! How Can VOSKHOD Multipurpose Complex Help Doing That?