Suspect Charged in a 2015 Homicide: 295-North at Exit 1

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a suspect has been charged in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2015, on 295-North at Exit 1.

 

At approximately 8:51 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 50 year-old Pedro Melendez Alvarado of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32 year-old Oscar Ramos, of no fixed address, was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

