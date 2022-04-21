Spartan Micro Center Wire Receives FDA 510k Clearance
Spartan’s Novel Center Wire receives FDA NodCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartan Micro, Inc. (Costa Mesa, CA), a developer of endovascular-based devices for use by interventional radiologists, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Spartan Center Wire.
The Center Wire is the first product designed to provide distal fixation during access, resolving issues with free floating wires, risk of perforation, and reducing the need for additional surgeons (hands to maintain access). Compatible with existing products in the market, this device can be rapidly adopted to improve overall outcomes in stroke procedures.
George Teitelbaum M.D., Center Wire’s Inventor, commented “The Center Wire brings a unique and novel design to exchange wires. This device will enable a physician to exchange various catheters rapidly and safely during common peripheral vascular procedures.”
Mahmood Razavi M.D., Interventional Radiologist at St. Joseph Hospital Orange, CA, “Looking forward to incorporating Center Wire into our procedures. I foresee a variety of applicable use cases.”
Spartan Micro estimates the exchange wire market in the U.S. to be $100 million. Spartan Micro believes they can increase overall market size and gain significant share with this novel design.
More information can be found on www.spartanmicro.com.
About Spartan Micro
Spartan Micro is a neuro and peripheral vascular medical device company based out of Costa Mesa, California. Spartan fills the stroke innovation gap abandoned by dominant medical device players. Our products are designed to optimize the delivery of the latest therapeutic devices, making it possible to go further and (safely) treat more distally.
Spartan Micro currently offers access devices for neuro and peripheral vascular procedures. Additionally, we offer neuro and peripheral coils for the occlusion of aneurysms and other vascular deformities.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction.
Investor Relations:
Spartan Micro, Inc.
Phone: 1-949-409-8581
Email: info@SpartanMicro.com
www.spartanmicro.com
Eric Stoppenhagen
Spartan Micro, Inc.
email us here