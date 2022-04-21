I-80 Wadsworth Rest Area Temporarily Closed Due to Water Issues

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the Interstate 80 Wadsworth rest area due to water well issues.

The rest area on westbound I-80 near Wadsworth is now closed until further notice. During the closure, the entire facility, including parking lot and RV dump station, will be inaccessible to visitors.

The water system serving the rest area is experiencing issues, including a suspected water line leak. If water service is not turned off and repaired, the leak has potential to create a sink hole underneath the interstate and contaminate the rest area water system.

NDOT will work to locate and repair the water issues, but it is unknown when the rest area will be able to be reopened. In the meantime, the rest area will be routinely monitored and the exterior areas cleaned as needed.

NDOT operates more than 30 rest areas across the state for the comfort and safety of the traveling public. The nearest I-80 rest area is located at the I-80/U.S. 95 junction east of Fernley.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.