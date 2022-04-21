Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,190 in the last 365 days.

I-80 Wadsworth Rest Area Temporarily Closed Due to Water Issues

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the Interstate 80 Wadsworth rest area due to water well issues.

The rest area on westbound I-80 near Wadsworth is now closed until further notice. During the closure, the entire facility, including parking lot and RV dump station, will be inaccessible to visitors.

The water system serving the rest area is experiencing issues, including a suspected water line leak. If water service is not turned off and repaired, the leak has potential to create a sink hole underneath the interstate and contaminate the rest area water system.

NDOT will work to locate and repair the water issues, but it is unknown when the rest area will be able to be reopened. In the meantime, the rest area will be routinely monitored and the exterior areas cleaned as needed.

NDOT operates more than 30 rest areas across the state for the comfort and safety of the traveling public. The nearest I-80 rest area is located at the I-80/U.S. 95 junction east of Fernley.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

You just read:

I-80 Wadsworth Rest Area Temporarily Closed Due to Water Issues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.