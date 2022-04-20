Free Skin Cancer Screenings Provided by Dermatology Specialists in Many Locations

/EIN News/ -- Panama City, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Dermatology Specialists of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi is pleased to announce that they will be holding free skin cancer screenings at several locations during the month of May, which is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Free screenings are available for any adult who has not been screened by a dermatologist in the last 12 months. A complete list of participating locations is available online on their website. Those who are interested are invited to sign up for a Free Skin Cancer Screening as soon as possible, as there are limited appointments available.

Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing at Dermatology Specialists, says, “May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month and we want everyone to take the time to become more educated about what we can all do to prevent skin cancer. Our team is here to help the communities we serve to better understand the importance of early detection and the critical role you can play in spotting skin cancer and spreading the word. Remember, when detected early, skin cancer is one of the easiest cancers to cure.”

Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon Jon Ward, MD, adds, “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it is estimated that one person dies from Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every hour. Yet not only is skin cancer preventable, it’s also highly treatable when detected early.”

There are a number of skin cancer warning signs, such as: changes in shape, size, or color of a mole or skin lesion, a sore that doesn’t heal, or the appearance of new growth on the skin. The team at Dermatology Specialists wants to stress the importance of regular skin checks as a part of early detection and treatment of skin cancers. Those who want to know more about the Dermatology Specialists can view the company Facebook page.

Harmony Nagy adds, “Please note that limited appointments are available and advance registration is required. Please call 877-231-3376 (Monday – Thursday, 7:00am-5:00pm and Friday 7:00am-4:00pm CST) to schedule.”

It is important to note that everyone is at risk for skin cancer. It is predicted that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer at some time in their life. Fortunately, skin cancer is highly curable and diagnosed and treated early. It is also possible to limit one’s risks of developing skin cancer by ensuring everyone uses protection from the sun. The most common types of skin cancer are Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma, and Melanoma.

Founded in 2006, Dermatology Specialists is a physician owned dermatology group that started in Panama City, FL. Over the years, they have expanded throughout North Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. At present, the practice has 27 clinics, 19 physicians, and 27 advanced practitioners.

Those who are interested in learning more about their dermatology services can visit the website of the Dermatology Specialists or contact them by phone.

###

For more information about Dermatology Specialists, contact the company here:



Dermatology Specialists

Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing

(850) 252-4423

Harmony.Nagy@DermSolutionsGroup.com

2505 Harrison Avenue

Panama City, FL 32405

Harmony Nagy, Director of Marketing