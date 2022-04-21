Miami’s ‘Colder Than Ice Mastermind’ Weekend Reignites Small Businesses With Proven O.P.P. Process

Colder than Ice Mastermind Colder than Ice Mastermind in Miami

Turning Cold Traffic into Raving Customers!” — Colder than Ice Mastermind

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know 1 out of 5 small businesses fail each year? The experts at The Colder Than Ice Mastermind have the answers to these troubling trends. Social media architects Damien Watts, Sam Bell, and Tommie Powers show attendees how to avoid the pitfalls and plateaus that cause the downfall of a business, by harnessing the power of targeted advertising. At this intimate setting, at the luxurious Intercontinental Biscayne Bay, the DREAM TEAM unveils the truths behind the O.P.P. methodology.

This three-day high-energy event features C-suite level connections with like-minded entrepreneurs. From May 13 to May 15, owners of Ecom brands, coaches, consultants, and service providers are emersed in game changing seminars to build a clear online marketing strategy for success. These top tier speakers elevate the marketing arena by exposing well-kept industry secrets. The hands-on seminars explain the need for Omni, Presence, and Profitability, giving the edge to attendees while leveling the playing field for floundering enterprises. But the weekend would not be complete without a little fun. The V.I.P. Yacht Day is sure to please with high-level networking on the high seas.

The one-of-a-kind event includes experts like sports icon turned entrepreneurial phenom Damien Watts. The owner of Infused Traffic Media has a solid gold touch, turning multiple establishments into 8 figure behemoths with his proprietary process. Brands such as Actively Black, Cubcoats, and Recession Proof, profited greatly from his advice.

Attendees will meet with renowned speaker Sam Bell III, owner of Netmarket Resources, LLC. The self-taught marketing visionary, known as the “Social Ads Engineer,” has a penchant for helping companies strike it rich through the power of social media. Bell unlocks the mysteries of paid ads, sales funnels, and digital marketing to promote products without wasting thousands on advertising dollars. He believes in working smarter — not harder.

The trio is complete with none other than Tommie Powers a.k.a. ‘Tommie Traffic.’ This social media savant has spent over 100 million dollars in advertising on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. As a sought-after speaker in Silicon Valley, Tommie teaches businesses how to tame the internet ad algorithms. His clients, like Credit Karma, Udemy, and others, have earned over 500 million dollars in revenue using his process.

Though social media advertising tops 47 billion dollars per year, many companies do not see the reward for their labor. At the “Colder Than Ice Mastermind,” this intensive training reveals the patterns and keys needed to succeed in the digital world. Heavy hitters, Watts, Bell, and Power are sure to deliver tangible outcomes.

For more information, contact Sam Bell at ‪(561) 223-9635‬, or sam@netmarketresources.com‬‬‬‬